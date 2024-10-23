On Wednesday Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited the Hatzerim Air Force base, where he was given an overview by the base commander Lt. Col. Amichai Levin and the squadron commanders on operational activities in all combat arenas and on increasing levels of readiness for the possibility of offensive activity in additional arenas.

The Minister of Defense spoke with the air and ground teams and expressed his appreciation for their intense activity in the past year.

"You have been given the right to participate in the seven-front war and on all these fronts the IDF is present and the Air Force is present – Gaza, Lebanon, Judea and Samaria, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran," he said.

"Wherever they tried to harm us, they paid a heavy price, and whoever in Gaza had dreams of slaughtering and annihilating us a year ago, today is not in that dream anymore. Sinwar is no more, as well as a long line of terrorist leaders. All this was done by the IDF."

"The Air Force has a key element in this matter and anyone who tries to harm us will be harmed – this is also true regarding Iran. After we attack Iran, both the State of Israel and other places will understand what your preparation and readiness processes include and we have very high confidence in your abilities, in each one of you personally, and as a group, a squadron, and of course, we have full trust in the IDF."