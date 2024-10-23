By the time you read this, there will be fewer than two weeks left to the November 5 American election. If you read this publication, you not only know that an American presidential election is happening on November 5 but also that the differences between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on Israel are as stark as the difference between night and, uh, grapefruit.

There is no comparison. Do you really need an explanation why Israel will be better blessed by G-d with Trump than with, G-d forbid, Harris?

Yes, absolutely, all ultimately is in G-d’s hands. Of course. But if you ever go to work, or ever take medicine or see a doctor, you know you have to act. That’s how He created His world to work.

Unlike an American World Series, an American Presidential and Congressional election is not just about rooting for your favorite (or least hated) team. In this sport, you have to play also. Everybody plays. You have to vote.

America allows Americans overseas to vote. So if you have voting rights, you have to vote for Trump-Vance quickly. It may not be as convenient as reading this article, but it is a must. An absolute imperative.

For those who have been in a coma the past six months, here is my executive summary:

Donald Trump was president for four years between January 2017-January 2021. Thus, we can gauge his campaign promises in great measure by his actual recent record. That includes:

1. Recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel.

2. Moved America’s Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

3. Recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

4. Recognized, as legal under international law, all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria that have not been declared illegal by Israel’s “Supreme Court.”

5. Cut off all funding to the AEJS (Arab Entity in Judea and Samaria) P.L.O. office in Washington.

6. Withdrew the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council.

7. Included Jews under the protection of Civil Rights laws that protect Blacks and others on campuses.

8. Cut off all funding to UNRWA before most Jews ever heard of those anti-Semites.

9. So much more. The whole list of 23 special things can be heard here on the Fox News “Mark Levin Show,” as he reads my article on the subject.

Kamala Harris has been Biden’s Co-President the past almost-four years. She, too, has a record.

1. She received no votes in the 2020 Democrat primaries, so dropped out before the Iowa Caucuses

2. She is an intellectual non-entity whom Biden selected as his Vice President because she is (i) female, (ii) Black, and (iii) no threat even to him

3. She also was selected by Biden to protect him from impeachment for financial crimes because he knew Congress would not dare oust him if it meant Harris becoming president

4. Harris was rated by an independent agency as the most left-wing U.S. Senator, even to the left of Bernie Sanders

5. On Israel, she repeatedly makes two things crystal clear and repeats the identical phrases she has been taught to memorize:

5A. She will support Israel’s right to defend itself. For those of us who know how to listen and read between the lines, she is not standing for Israel when she says that. Rather, by emphasizing “defend,” she is saying she will embargo all weapons Israel can use to attack Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Jenin and Ramallah terrorists in the AEJS, and Iran. To “defend,” she will support the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow II. That’s all.



Today, under that kind of support, Nasrallah would be alive, as would Ismael Haniyeh, Mohammed Deif, Yahya Sinwar, Fouad Shakur, and the whole Hezbollah command, the whole Radwan Unit command, and all the others in the Hamas and Hezbollah leadership. She will embargo Israel like Macron in France and all the others. She will embargo weapons Israel urgently needs.

5B. She explicitly says — over and over again — that “there must be a Two State Solution.” She has no idea why that is a terrible idea, the sad and sordid history of that failed concept — and, most importantly, what that even means. She has no idea what she is talking about. Rather, she reads stuff that her advisors tell her to say, and it all is terrible for Israel. Even Israelis to the left of center finally have figured out that the Arab Entity in Judea and Samaria (AEJS) must never become a sovereign.

In this article, I am not really getting into the pressing American issues of illegal immigration, crime, the economy, other foreign issues like Ukraine-Russia, social and moral decay in and out of the public schools, and more. I am discussing only the Israel issues that are at the center of concerns facing any American Jew living in Israel. Even if you somehow are a liberal, you won’t be able to hug your trees while spending all day in a bomb shelter being “defended” by Kama;la Harris.

Bottom line: It is not enough to root for Trump and against Harris. This election is shaping up to be so close that a solid vote of American Jews in Israel just might help make a difference. You absolutely must vote now.

The World Series is coming up. (If you are eligible to vote in the American election, you know what a World Series is.) The Yankees are playing the Dodgers. Seventy years ago, my Brooklyn Zaydie, born and bred in Tsarist Russia amid pogroms, would have been rooting for his Brooklyn Dodgers in such a World Series match-up. But when the Dodgers abandoned Brooklyn and moved to Los Angeles for better weather and money, he never forgave them. He said to me: “Bereleh, there are certain things you must never forget. First is that all is Hashem. Hashem created the world, rules the world, never sleeps, and everything that ever happens is from Hashem, all according to His plan. Second is that you must devote your life to learning Torah and to teaching Torah, to loving Jews and bringing them to Torah. And third is that we must remember every day that we can never forgive Amalek for what they did when we were weak, and we can never forgive Walter O’Malley for moving the Dodgers from Brooklyn.”

I have done my best in my life to be true to Zaydie’s adjurations. There was a challenging moral question asked of Brooklyn people in the late 1950’s: “If you were alone on a boat with Hitler, Mussolini, and Walter O’Malley, and you had only two bullets in your pistol, what would you do?” The famous answer was that you would shoot Walter O’Malley twice.

So that’s the World Series. I will be rooting for the Yankees. But I won’t be able to participate and actually play for them; after all, the games will be on Simchat Torah and Shabbat.

But I will be doing more for Trump-Vance on November 5 than merely rooting for them. I know what is at stake, and I will participate actively in the game, casting my vote early, not waiting till the last minute.

You also must cast your vote now. You must cast that vote for Trump — and also vote for the Republican Senate and House candidates on your ballot. Trump needs a Republican majority in both Houses to get his agenda through. We need to get rid of Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Casey in Pennsylvania, Baldwin in Wisconsin, and even vote for the Republican over Slotkin in Michigan. We need to protect Ted Cruz in Texas and Deb Fischer in Nebraska. Trump must not be tied up the next four years with more impeachments. All these races are so unbelievably close that, maybe, we just might help make a difference.

Please vote immediately for Trump and the Republican Senate and House candidates on your ballot.

