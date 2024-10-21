In response to CBS News' recent directives downplaying Jerusalem’s status within Israel, a coalition of conservative figures and Jewish community leaders have come together to voice their strong objections and demand clarity. The collective action, spearheaded by Advancing American Freedom, the advocacy organization led by former Vice President Mike Pence, underscores a profound discontent with CBS’s stance on one of the most sensitive geopolitical issues of our time.

The coalition has issued a strongly-worded letter to CBS News, ardently protesting its directive to staff, which insists that Jerusalem should not be referred to as part of Israel. This directive, communicated by CBS News' Senior Director of Standards and Practices, Mark Memmott, aims to navigate the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, suggesting that the status of Jerusalem remains contested despite international developments.

“CBS’s inclination to dissociate Jerusalem from Israel defies comprehensive understanding and reason,” the letter asserts. “To deny the geopolitical reality of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is both misleading and counterproductive.”

Among the letter's signatories are influential figures such as Joel Griffith of Young Jewish Conservatives, Duvi Honig of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, Lisa B. Nelson of the American Legislative Exchange Council, Maureen Blum of Catholics Count, Shoshana Bryen of the Jewish Policy Center, and Clifford May of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

The discourse surrounding Jerusalem intensified when The Free Press unveiled an internal CBS email cautioning staff against definitively linking Jerusalem to Israel due to its disputed nature. The directive emphasized that while the US Embassy is located in Jerusalem following its recognition by the Trump administration, the city's status is central to ongoing Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

Since 1995, the United States has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a stance solidified by the relocation of the US Embassy to the city in 2018 by the Trump-Pence Administration.

The coalition has formally requested a meeting with CBS officials to further understand the rationale behind their stance and to discuss the immense significance of appropriately representing geopolitical realities in media narratives.