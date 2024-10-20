British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, after Hezbollah fired a UAV which was aimed at Netanyahu’s private home in Caesarea.

“The Prime Minister said he was alarmed to hear about the drone launched towards Prime Minister Netanyahu’s home this morning,” said a statement from Starmer’s office.

“They discussed the situation in the Middle East following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who the Prime Minister said was a brutal terrorist and that the world is a better place without him,” the statement continued.

Sinwar “also discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu the opportunity presented by Sinwar’s death to halt the fighting and get the hostages out. The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of getting much more aid into Gaza.”

“Finally, the leaders also discussed Lebanon and the importance of making progress on a political solution,” said the statement.

Netanyahu responded on Saturday evening to the UAV attack which targeted his private home.

"Iran's proxies, who today tried to assassinate my wife and me, have made a serious mistake," he said. "This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing the war of renewal against our enemies, in order to ensure our security for generations to come."

"I say to the Iranians and their partners in the axis of evil: Anyone who harms the citizens of Israel will pay a very heavy price. We will continue to eliminate your terrorists, we will bring our hostages home from Gaza, we will return our residents to the north. We will achieve all of the goals which we set for the war, and we will change the security situation in our region - for generations to come,” stated Netanyahu.

"Together we will fight, and with G-d's help - together, we will win."

The Prime Minister and his wife were not at home during the UAV attack.