Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli dismissed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's criticism of his decision to invite right-wing British activist Tommy Robinson to Israel.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better holiday blessing than a condemnation from the Palestinian Keir Starmer. Thank you, Keir - we’re proud to host [Robinson] and if you don’t like it, that’s a sure sign it truly matters," Chikli wrote on X.

Last night, Chikli wrote in defense of his decision to invite Robinson that the activist "stands as one of the most prominent leaders in the global fight against radical Islam. And he is one of the most prominent voices in support of Israel’s fight against Islamic terrorism."

He added: "We need friends and partners like Tommy by our side, even if we don’t agree on everything, and even if his résumé is pretty messed up."

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Starmer cited the statement by the Board of Deputies of British Jews condemning Chikli's comments praising Robinson, saying: “They’ve been crystal clear that that individual does not speak for the decent, tolerant, patriotic majority of this country.”

According to the Board, “Tommy Robinson is a bully representing the worst of Britain. His presence undermines the sincere efforts of those genuinely working to combat Islamic extremism and foster community cohesion.”

“The minister has proven that he is a ‘Diaspora Minister’ in name only—not in his actions. In this dark hour, he chose to ignore the views of the overwhelming majority of British Jews, who consistently and unequivocally reject Robinson and everything he represents,” the statement added.