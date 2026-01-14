Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the cancellation of a planned school visit by a Jewish Labour MP after pressure from pro-Palestinian activists and union members, saying the incident raised serious concerns about antisemitism and accountability.

The incident involved Labour MP Damian Egan, who had been due to visit Bristol Brunel Academy in his Bristol North East constituency in September, before the appearance was cancelled shortly before it was due to take place. Pro-Palestinian groups, including the local branch of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, publicly opposed the visit, citing Egan’s support for Israel and his role as vice-chair of Labour Friends of Israel.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed highlighted the incident during an address to the Jewish Labour Movement over the weekend, describing it as “an absolute outrage." Without naming Egan, Reed said a Jewish MP had been prevented from visiting a school in his own constituency over concerns his presence might “inflame" teachers. He added that those responsible would be held to account.

Social media posts published at the time by pro-Palestinian activists and a staff group linked to the National Education Union welcomed the cancellation, describing it as a victory for parents, teachers, and campaigners. One post stated that politicians seen as supporting Israel’s actions in Gaza were “not welcome in our schools."

A spokesperson for Bristol Brunel Academy said the decision was taken after the school was informed of plans for a public protest outside the premises. The school said the visit was postponed to ensure safety and avoid disruption to students, adding that an alternative date had been arranged and that police advice had been followed.

The issue was raised in Parliament on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the matter was serious and stressed that all MPs should be able to visit schools in their constituencies without fear of antisemitism. He said those who prevented the visit would be held accountable.

Egan confirmed that the visit had been cancelled but declined to comment further. The National Education Union said its head office was not aware of the school’s decision at the time and stated that it opposed racism in all forms, including antisemitism.