Eyal Eshel, father of surv illance post operator Roni Eshel who was killed in action during the October 7th massacre, criticized a Kan documentary on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the events leading to the attack.

Eshel noted that the film's creator is Shira Margalit, mother of the children of retired intelligence chief Aaron Haliva, raising concerns about content bias.

"They're blatantly ignoring us. Yesterday, a one-hour film about Yahya Sinwar and how we blindly reached October 7 was aired on Kan. The narrative is clear: everyone is to blame, and rightly so. One name was noticeably absent, though - Aaron Haliva."

He further commented on the connection between the filmmaker and the former intelligence head: "The filmmaker is Shira Margalit, Haliva's children's mother. The cleanup has started at full throttle. Shameful."

His remarks sparked widespread reactions on social media. Journalist Jackie Hugi, Arab affairs commentator for Galei Tzahal, responded: "The episode's subject was Sinwar, not the intelligence failure. The episode focused on him and his path to October 7. All speakers (Israeli) pointed out the failure almost with every word said. Haliva was not mentioned, not to exempt him, but because he isn't the episode's focus. Other security heads weren't mentioned either."

Eshel replied: "Haliva's children's mother cannot make a film on how we reached October 7. Cannot. Certainly not without full disclosure, especially when all the focus is on other periods and others being at fault. It's unacceptable."