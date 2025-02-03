Kan has published the story of a prison intelligence officer who spent long hours with Yahya Sinwar in prison.

The series Enemies will broadcast rare footage from a conference in Gaza, where senior Hamas officials discuss how to run a new Palestinian state after taking over Israel.

The episode presents his character and reveals how Sinwar perceived the war in Israel and how he saw himself as a historical leader.

In the first episode, a prison interrogation officer who spoke with Sinwar while he was imprisoned for years, states that October 7 is essentially a massive abduction attack that Sinwar prepared for years, how he thought there should be negotiations with Israel, and always promised that "the day we shall slaughter you will come" - a sentence that takes a new and tragic turn when the researcher's son was murdered at the Nova party.

The episode reveals how Sinwar was able to maneuver around the entire Israeli security system and eventually led the government to see him as someone with whom dialogue could be managed and who was seeking calm.

The series will later focus on Mohammed Deif, who turned Hamas's terror organization into an army and became a myth among Gaza residents; Imad Mughniyeh, who was the head of Hezbollah's military arm and "number 2" in the lines of the organization, and Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Quds Force, the strategic mastermind who conceived and led the attempt to surround Israel with enemies. The last episode will focus on Abu Mazen, 90 years old, head of the Palestinian Authority for the last twenty years, addressing the question of whether he is indeed a partner for negotiations or someone interested in continuing the conflict.