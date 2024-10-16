US President Joe Biden on Tuesday wrote to Congressional leadership and detailed the measures his administration has taken to defend Israel against Iranian missile attacks and what he plans to do to help thwart any future such attacks.

“On October 1, 2024, Iran launched over 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. Consistent with our longstanding commitment to Israel’s security and our public indication of our continuing efforts to protect Israel from Iranian and Iranian-aligned threats, I am reporting to you the posture of United States military forces to aid in Israel’s defense against these attacks and any further such attacks,” wrote Biden, who noted the success of the joint Israeli-American efforts to thwart both the Iranian attack on October 1, as well as Iran’s previous attack on April 13.

“In recent months, we have adjusted the United States military posture to improve United States force protection and increase support for the defense of Israel. These adjustments include extension of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, along with its destroyer escorts and carrier air wing that is equipped with F-35C Lightning II Fifth Generation Fighters, to replace the previously extended USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group. We also have deployed additional destroyers, including some that are ballistic missile defense-capable; the guided missile submarine USS Georgia, the USS Wasp Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit, multiple fighter and attack squadrons of Fourth and Fifth Generation Fighters including F-22, F-15E, and F-16, as well as A-10 Attack aircraft; and other forces,” noted the President.

“United States forces will remain postured in the region to serve important national interests, including the protection of United States persons and property from attacks by Iran and Iranian-aligned militias, and to continue to support the defense of Israel, to which our commitment remains ironclad. In this context, I directed the deployment to Israel of a ballistic missile defense system and United States service members capable of operating it to defend against any further ballistic missile attacks while this defensive posture is deemed warranted,” he continued.

“I directed this action consistent with my responsibility to protect United States persons and interests abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests, pursuant to my constitutional authority as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive and to conduct United States foreign relations,” concluded Biden.

Biden’s letter comes as Israel prepares to retaliate against Iran for the October 1 missile attack. On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed the Biden administration that he is prepared to carry out a military strike targeting Iranian military facilities, rather than its oil or nuclear infrastructure.

According to the report, during their phone call this past Wednesday — their first conversation in over seven weeks — Netanyahu informed Biden that he plans to target Iranian military infrastructure.