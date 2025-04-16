The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Tuesday issued a statement congratulating former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee on his confirmation as United States Ambassador to the State of Israel.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Governor Mike Huckabee on his confirmation as United States Ambassador to Israel,” said Harriet P. Schleifer and William C. Daroff, Chair and CEO of the Conference of Presidents.

“Governor Huckabee has long been a passionate supporter of the US-Israel relationship and a devoted friend to the Jewish people. Throughout his decades in public life, he has consistently demonstrated an unshakable commitment to Israel’s security and legitimacy on the world stage,” they added.

“He brings to this role valuable experience, a strong understanding of the region, and a clear commitment to the enduring relationship between our two nations.”

“We look forward to working closely with Ambassador Huckabee to further deepen the US-Israel alliance, promote regional stability, and advance the shared democratic values that unite our two countries,” the Jewish leaders said.

“Governor Huckabee’s appointment comes at a time of great complexity and consequence in the Middle East. His leadership will be critical in reinforcing America’s enduring support for Israel and the broader Jewish community,” they concluded.

The US Senate voted last week to confirm Huckabee as US Ambassador to Israel.

The vote was 53 to 46 in Huckabee's favor, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats voting against the appointment. Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, one of Israel's strongest supporters in the Democratic party, was the lone Democrat to vote to confirm Huckabee.

US President Donald Trump announced Huckabee’s selection for the post on November 12, shortly after his election. Huckabee’s nomination was officially filed with the Senate on February 11.

A longtime supporter of Israel, Huckabee spoke at the Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva-Israel National News conference in Jerusalem in August of 2023, during which he described how his love for the State of Israel began with his first visit to the Jewish State in 1973.