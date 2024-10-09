Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke this evening (Wednesday) with the President of the United States Joe Biden for the first time in a month and a half. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris also participated in the conversation.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister's office was joined by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Military Secretary Roman Gofman, his Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman, and deputy head of the National Security Council Gil Reich.

The conversation lasted 50 minutes and dealt with Israel's plans to retaliate for Iran's attack against the Jewish State last week with 181 ballistic missiles.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office stated that former US President Donald Trump called the Prime Minister on his own initiative last week to "congratulate him on the determined and powerful actions that Israel has taken against Hezbollah." Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was also involved in the conversation.

The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported today that the Biden Administration is feeling frustrated that Israel has so far refused to reveal to the administration details about the plans for its response against Iran, according to officials. The White House has been urging Israel to avoid damaging Iran's oil facilities or nuclear sites, for fear of awidespread regional war.