“We can’t have a repeat of Erev Rosh Hashanah”

A group of activists expressed fierce determination to revamp the homecoming routine of hundreds of soldiers on leave. After Shomrei Yisroel turned down 500 taxi requests from soldiers on leave over Rosh Hashanah, and 450 before Yom Kippur, they launched a campaign to bring 1,000 soldiers home by taxi during the month of Tishrei, “so we don’t turn anyone down”. However, with hours left until Sukkot, they admitted a significant shortfall in funding, forcing them to turn down requests.

Donate here to sponsor a taxi ride>>

Their campaign was triggered by the strong need for soldiers to have a quick way to get to bases. Public transport has proven to be unreliable, with soldiers struggling to reach inaccessible bases.

A soldier’s wife tearfully shared, “The only problem with my husband coming home: it’s too short. And of the 48 hours that he’s off, he’ll spend half of it hopping between busses. Women like me have given up so much for our country, this is one thing you can give us back: more time with our husbands.”

Taxi requests have skyrocketed, and until enough funding is raised, more soldiers will have to be turned down. Shomrei Yisroel has less than 24 hours to raise the complete amount and depends on public donors to bring soldiers home in time for the Chag.

