National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) and Arab MK Ahmad Tibi (Hadash-Ta'al) faced off Tuesday morning at a meeting of the Knesset Committee.

During a discussion regarding the expulsion of terrorists' families from Israel, Tibi told Ben Gvir, "You are an embarrassment, you are a failed National Security Minister."

Ben Gvir shot back: "You represent the terrorists' families? Here, you came to fix things as their representative. You are a terrorist."

Tibi responded, "You are a terrorist."

Ben Gvir stressed: "You are a representative for the terrorists' families, you are an example of terrorists' families."

"You lead a faction of terror supporters," Tibi claimed. "Does the law not apply to Jewish terrorists"

MK Almog Cohen shot back to Tibi: "There are no Jewish terrorists."

Arab terrorists are paid to carry out terror attacks.

PA officials have remained defiant about the issue of payments to terrorists and have made clear that the PA will never cease paying terrorists' salaries.

Abbas has in the past called the PA's continued payments to terrorists a "red line" that would not be halted under any circumstances.

The Israeli Cabinet last year decided to freeze the funds transferred by the Palestinian Authority to terrorists and their families, saying it would deduct the amount the PA pays terrorists and their families from the taxes and tariffs collected for the PA by Israel.