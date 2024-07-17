הנאום והסערה בכנסת ערוץ כנסת

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, during a speech in the Knesset on Wednesday, called MKs Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh "terrorists".

Arab members of Knesset who were in the plenum at the time advanced towards the podium on which Ben Gvir was speaking, while shouting at him, as Knesset members from the Likud advanced towards them from the other side of the plenum. The Knesset ushers separated the parties.

Ben Gvir stood his ground and said, "Do they condemn the murder of the soldiers? Do they condemn the kidnappings and terrorism?"

Deputy Knesset MK Moshe Roth (United Torah Judaism) scolded Ben Gvir and said, "Don't use those words."

Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik said in response to the incident, "The Speaker was authorized and even had to remove Minister Ben Gvir from the podium due to his use of the expression ‘terrorists’ towards the Arab members of the Knesset. I am sorry that MK Roth did not take action, because this is a serious ethical offense."

Ben Gvir fired back, "I did not hear the Knesset Legal Adviser say that the Knesset members who called me a ‘terrorist’, ‘criminal’, ‘fascist’ and dozens of other derogatory words should be removed. It is regretful that the attitude of the Legal Adviser is discriminatory."