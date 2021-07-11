Former Trump aide Jason Greenblatt lauds Bennett's attack on terror-funding

Jason Greenblatt, Middle East Envoy under former President Donald Trump, praised PM Bennett's attacks of the PA's policy of "pay-for-slay", under which terrorists who have murdered or maimed Jews receive monthly salaries for their atrocities. According to the Palestinian Authority's rules, terrorists are "compensated" according to the severity of their crimes against Jewish civilians.

Greenblatt related to the report that Israel's Security Cabinet had, "authorized the deduction of the amount the Palestinian Authority pays terrorists and their families from the taxes and tariffs" collected by Israel.

According to the report, "the deduction amounted to a total of NIS 597 million, which the National Bureau for Counter-Terror Financing in the Defense Ministry reported was the sum of PA funds" allotted towards indirect support for terrorism in 2020.

The law stipulates that Israel may begin deducting 1/12 of the sum on a monthly basis.