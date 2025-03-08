MK Ahmad Tibi (Ta'al) has accused Israel of harming women and women's rights, while ignoring the rampant human rights violations in Muslim Arab society, including the frequent "honor killings."

In an English-language post marking International Women’s Day, Tibi wrote, "The world that celebrates International Women’s Day today while remaining silent about the crimes committed against thousands of women in Gaza is a false world, devoid of human values."

"How can a world that claims to defend women’s rights turn a blind eye to the mothers killed under the rubble, the girls whose futures are burned by bombs, and the women besieged by hunger, fear, and death? To the martyr Sundus Shalabi, who was eight months pregnant when she was coldly executed by the occupation in the West Bank?"

Tibi continued, "Women are not just a slogan to be raised for a single day, nor a cause to be used when it aligns with political interests. If the celebration of Women’s Day does not include all women — especially the oppressed, the vulnerable, and the targeted in wars — then it is nothing more than international hypocrisy."

"True justice is indivisible, and humanity knows no selectivity. Salute to the Palestinian woman."

Notably, Tibi's post made no mention of the abuse, rape, violent murders, and sexual violence Jewish women suffered at the hands of Hamas terrorists and the civilian Gazans who joined their murderous rampage on the morning of October 7, 2023.