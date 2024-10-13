Ilana, the wife of a soldier, shared that many women she knows are suffering silently this month. “I know so many women who willingly sent their husbands to fight. We’re left making Sukkot on our own, with no husband to help, and no funds to pay for food. It would mean the world to us if we knew that people appreciate our sacrifice.”

What started as several requests for financial help from struggling wives of soldiers, snowballed into the Adopt A Family Movement. Heroic women shared the painful struggles of celebrating High Holidays alone, and many revealed that they had no way to pay for holiday expenses.

“Many families of reservists are struggling financially after women like me stopped working to care for their children while their husbands are away. My children are devastated that they won’t have the High Holidays with their father. I have to make the holiday extra special for them, but I can’t afford the basics, never mind any treats!”

The Adopt a Family Movement gives back to families of soldiers by enabling them to pay for basic holiday expenses. With only a few days until Sukkot, hundreds of families are still on the waiting list and are dependent on donors to receive help. To learn more and adopt a soldier’s family before Sukkot begins, visit the crowdfunding page here.

