The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the assault of prominent Israel advocate Todd Richman during a pro-Palestinian Arab demonstration in New York on the anniversary of October 7 earlier this week, The New York Jewish Week reported on Thursday.

Richman was seen in widely shared footage online unfurling an Israeli flag as a pro-Palestinian Arab protest in the city. Protesters attempted to seize the flag, and after a brief confrontation filled with profanities, Richman was struck multiple times. He suffered a bloody nose during the altercation.

Richman, who serves as chairman of advocacy group Democratic Majority for Israel, wore a shirt with the slogan “Bring Them Home Now,” advocating for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The New York Jewish Week reported that the police are treating the incident, which occurred in the afternoon at Union Square, as a potential hate crime.

“During the struggle, an unidentified male wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans struck the victim in the face with a flagpole,” the NYPD said in a statement. “Additionally, an unidentified female, dressed in a black hat, black sweater, red sweatpants, and red sunglasses struck him in the face with a tambourine.”

The attackers fled the scene on foot, and as of now, no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing, with the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force leading the effort.

The police have also shared photos of four suspects — three men and one woman — and are asking the public for tips, according to The New York Jewish Week.

Speaking to The New York Daily News after Monday’s incident, Richman said, “I was just walking by. They started telling me, ‘Long live Oct. 7. Happy Oct. 7. When’s the next Nova festival?’ And then they just started banging drums in my face and I was literally just walking down the street doing absolutely nothing. Absolutely nothing. Unbelievable.”

“They ripped [the flag] away from me and then the guy hit me in the face and threw a tambourine and they hit me in the face with a flag,” he added.

Richman declined to comment on any legal actions he might take following the assault. In a post on X, however, he remained resolute.

“My resolve is stronger than ever,” he stated in the post, which also included images from the incident. “Am Yisrael Chai!”

On Wednesday, Israeli Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, met with Richman . In a post shared online, Akunis’ office published a photo of the meeting and connected the assault to rising antisemitic violence.

“The surge in antisemitic violence is unacceptable,” the consulate said in the statement. “We stand united against all forms of hate.”