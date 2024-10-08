Todd Richman, co-founder of Democratic Majority of Israel, was attacked and beaten by pro-Hamas protesters in Manhattan on Monday.

Footage posted to social media showed Richman holding an Israeli flag as keffiyeh-draped protesters try to wrest the flag away from him.

Richman is seen trying to stand his ground and urging the protesters to get off the flag.

The mob then gangs up on him, with one striking Richman and leaving him with a bloody nose.

Police are then seen dispersing the crowd.

Democratic Majority of Israel, which shared the video of the attack on social media site X, wrote, “Arrests must be made. Israel supporters must be able to walk their city streets in safety. They don’t know who they’re messing with!”

Richman recalled the incident, telling The New York Daily News, “I was just walking by. They started telling me, ‘Long live Oct. 7. Happy Oct. 7. When’s the next Nova festival?’ And then they just started banging drums in my face and I was literally just walking down the street doing absolutely nothing. Absolutely nothing. Unbelievable.”

“They ripped [the flag] away from me and then the guy hit me in the face and threw a tambourine and they hit me in the face with a flag,” he added.