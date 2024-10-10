\nThe Consul General of Israel in New York, Ofir Akunis, met on Wednesday in his office with Todd Richman, co-founder of Democratic Majority of Israel who was attacked on the anniversary of October 7 in New York by anti-Israeli demonstrators while waving the Israeli flag.\n\nAkunis said at the meeting: "The manifestations of violence are a crossing of a red line by the demonstrators who support terrorism. Law enforcement authorities and leadership must respond firmly against the violent protesters on the streets of New York."\n\n\n\nRichman and Akunis\nConsulate General of Israel in New York\n\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n