Almost one year after October 7th, the IDF has determined that the evil terrorist organization Hamas has been militarily defeated.

However, there is a long way until Hamas is fully disbanded. This process in the south is Israel’s most important goal, but according to the IDF, bringing the hostages home is more urgent and takes priority. According to an IDF source: "If we wait, we are not sure that there will be anyone to bring home."

For the first time, the IDF has confirmed that it has plans to maneuver deep into Lebanon as well. Last Monday, in less than 24 hours the IDF attacked 1,920 ammunitions sites, in a joint operation by the Air Force, the intelligence, the Northern Command,.

The IDF notes the many achievements secured in the last ten days, including the elimination of senior command and control personnel, the elimination of the Radwan force's commanders and the commanders of the forces that attacked into Israeli territory.

Despite this, the IDF stated that the security conditions for returning residents go through a violation of command and control and the destruction of capabilities near the border. When the campaign ends and the residents return to their homes, the IDF we will have to enforce the fire agreement against violations in the border area.