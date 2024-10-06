Israel may soon begin its retaliatory attack on Iran, the Lebanese MTV media outlet reported.

MTV quoted a US official as saying that the Israeli attack on Iran will begin "very soon." The official did not specify a date, but indicated that the "wheels had begun to turn backwards."

In addition, American political scientist Ian Bremmer tweeted that he is "hearing Israel national security advisor just called Indian counterpart to warn that their retaliation (in Iran) is imminent." According to Bremmer, the Israeli "relayed 'we have to do what we have to do.'"

Non-governmental organizations in Jordan issued security warnings to their employees, based on the US sources, warning that there may be "missile fire in the coming hours," local reports said.

The warning seems to be based on the US sources, and notes that an attack by Israel against Iran may take place very soon. The warning also noted that there is a possibility that Iran may launch ballistic missiles in the coming hours, and that Iran may immediately respond to any Israeli military operation.

The warning recommends that civilians throughout the country remain near protected spaces, since the warning time may be less than fifteen minutes in case of an attack.

Jordanian authorities have not yet confirmed or denied these warnings, which are based on reports from non-governmental organizations and have not been officially confirmed.

Maariv also reported that the Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), General (* * * *) Michael Erik Kurilla landed in Israel on Saturday, meeting IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and senior General Staff officials. He is later expected to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

On Tuesday night, Iran launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel. No one was injured, but over 100 homes were damaged, along with bases.