Media in Lebanon reported an explosion in the capital of Beirut early Monday morning. The Reuters news agency reported that the explosion took place in the Al-Kola district, which is not in the Dahieh district, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

Reports said the explosion was the result of a strike which targeted a residential apartment in the capital.

The Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported that the attack in Beirut, which was attributed to Israel, was aimed at an apartment owned by former member of parliament Najah Wakim.

Later, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization announced the death of three of its terrorists in an Israeli attack in Beirut.

According to the statement, the three senior officials who were eliminated are Muhammad Abdel Aal, Imad Ouda, and Abdul Rahman Abdel Aal.

The Al-Jama'a al-Islamiyya organization denied earlier reports which claimed that the organization's secretary general was killed in the strike in Beirut.

Israel has not officially commented on the claims thus far. This is the first time since the start of the war that an attack outside of the Dahieh district of Beirut has been reported.