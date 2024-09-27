Sirens were sounded early Friday morning, around 12:40 a.m. throughout Gush Dan, the Shfela (Lowlands) and the Sharon regions.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the sirens were sounded after a missile was launched from Yemen.

"The missile that was fired from Yemen was successfully intercepted by the 'Arrow' Aerial Defense System. Sirens and explosions were heard following the interception and falling shrapnel," the IDF statement said.

Magen David Adom reported that there are no injuries as a result of the missile launch, except for several people suffering from shock and people who were injured while making their way to shelter.