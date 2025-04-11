Professor Yisrael Aumann, Nobel Prize winner in Economics, spoke with Kan about the hostage deal andIsrael's current political climate.

Prof. Aumann began by criticizing the management of the public struggle to return the hostages. He claimed the broad campaign and the intense public discourse in Israel signals to the enemy how sensitive this issue is, and as a result - "they are raising the price."

"It is killing the hostages. We are convincing the enemy that this is important to us - so they are not willing to compromise. We are willing to sacrifice ten living Jews for one body. This is completely preposterous." He also warned that the campaign also serves as a direct incentive for Hamas to continue abducting in the future: "We have proven that this hurts us a lot, and therefore it is clear to them that it will pay off again."

Prof. Aumann strongly criticized the Supreme Court: "There is a monarchy here, not a democracy." Regarding the ongoing conflict between the judicial and the executive branches, particularly the Supreme Court's ruling on the dismissal of the head of the ISA, Ronen Bar, he said: "The ones making the important decisions in the state are not an elected body but the Supreme Court. It's like a monarchy, because they transfer power to judges they appoint themselves. There is no democracy here."

According to him, the judicial reform is stuck precisely because of this structure: "The king must approve the reform that reduces his monarchy - it will never happen."

Despite the criticism, Aumann also seeks to put the social rift in historical perspective: "It sounds bad - and it really is bad - but these cracks have accompanied the people of Israel from the beginning. From Joseph and his brothers, through the kingdoms of Judah and Israel, to the defense against the Etzel. And still - we survived."

"Passover - the time of the birth of the nation - is also the time to remember that disputes are part of the Jewish genome: "The birthday of 3,337 years - and despite everything, we survive," Aumann said.

Aumann believes there is room for deep changes in the judicial system, but as mentioned, he doubts whether they will be possible in the current structure. At the same time, he calls for leadership not to be afraid to exercise independent judgment, and not to yield to media or emotional pressures. "We need to think long term - not everything that hurts immediately is also wise. There are very high prices for emotional decisions."