The IDF launched a preliminary investigation into the firing of a ballistic missile from Yemen, which fell on Sunday morning in an open area in the center of the country.

The investigation revealed that the missile was not destroyed in the air, but exploded after the interception, and that the fragments of the missile fell in an open area.

The investigation also found that the interceptor hit the target and caused it to break into pieces – but did not completely destroy it. At the time of the incident, the air defense launched additional interceptors to hit large fragments of the missile.

The missile was launched from Yemen and was monitored by the air control system. During the incident, alerts were activated in the Greater Tel Aviv area, but despite several interception attempts by the Arrow and Iron Dome systems, they did not destroy it completely.

As a result of the fall, a fire broke out, which was extinguished by firefighters after several hours. Five people were injured as a result of running into the protected area.

IDF sources said that this was not a hypersonic missile, as the Houthis claimed. According to an analysis of the data provided by the Houthis, the missile traveled a trajectory of 2040 km in 11.5 minutes, but did not exceed the speed of sound.

Earlier, Yahya Sarieh, spokesman for the military wing of the Houthis, accepted responsibility for launching the missile towards the center of Israel.

"We carried out a high-quality military operation aimed at a military target in the Tel Aviv area," he said. "The operation was carried out using a new hypersonic ballistic missile that managed to reach its destination. The enemy's defense system was unable to intercept it. The missile caused fear among the Zionists. More than two million Zionists fled to shelters for the first time in history."

"The geographical obstacle, the American-British attacks and the monitoring and espionage systems will not prevent Yemen from fulfilling its duty for the Palestinian people. The enemy must expect more attacks and high-quality operations, at the opening of the first anniversary of October 7, including a response to the attack in the port of Al Hudaydah," he claimed.