IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment today (Sunday) at the 91st Division together with the Commander of the Northern Command, MG Rafi Milo; the Commander of the 91st Division, BG Yuval Gez; the Head of the Operations Directorate, BG Yisrael Shomer; the brigades’ commanders, and additional commanders. Following the assessment, he lit the first Hanukkah candle with the division’s troops.

During the situational assessment, the Chief of the General Staff was briefed on the division’s activity, including three eliminations carried out today in response to Hezbollah’s violations of the agreement. In addition, the Chief of the General Staff spoke with commanders in both mandatory service and reserve service and emphasized the importance of defending the residents, especially during the holiday period.

Subsequently, the Chief of the General Staff held discussions with heads of local authorities in the north and lit a Hanukkah candle together with them.

“We will not allow the enemy to build up power, and we will respond to any violation - our pattern of operation is clear. Yesterday, we eliminated Ra’ad Sa’ad, a senior operative in the Hamas military wing, who led and carried out terrorist activity for more than thirty years and was one of the orchestrators of the October 7th attack. His involvement in the attempts to reestablish and rebuild Hamas’ capabilities constituted a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement. Within a short period of time, we eliminated Hezbollah’s Chief of Staff and the head of Hamas’ production headquarters. We will not allow the enemy to reestablish itself and will respond to any violation of the agreement. Our policy is clear, in all sectors and here as well in Lebanon, we will continue to operate and thwart emerging threats," Zamir stated.

"We will not allow proxy organizations and terror armies to establish themselves along our borders - we will act to thwart them in advance. IDF troops are deployed in forward defense and positioned at key operational control points. Our troops are establishing security lines across all arenas in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza. Our presence at these points enables better security for residents alongside freedom of operation for the troops. Along the Lebanon border as well, we serve as a security buffer between the enemy and the communities - forward defense in accordance with the principle we have set," the Chief of Staff added.

He concluded: "Today we are lighting the first candle of Hanukkah, the holiday of light and strength - here too, we must remember that our mission will not be complete until the return of the last fallen hostage, SFC Ran Gvili. We will continue to operate to protect the residents of the north and enable them to celebrate Hanukkah safely. Happy Hanukkah”.