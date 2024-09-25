Canadian MPs from the ruling Liberal Party submitted a motion on Tuesday to examine the quickest way for the Canadian government to recognize a Palestinian state.

The resolution was submitted over the objections of the Conservative MPs on the House of Commons foreign affairs committee.

"This motion is an important motion for those peace-loving nations who support a two-state solution," said Liberal MP and committee member Omar Alghabra.

The wording of the resolution supports a "two-state solution where a safe and secure state of Israel lives side by side with a safe and secure state of Palestine." It calls on the foreign affairs committee to "dedicate no more than four meetings to immediately study the issue of how the Government of Canada can advance the recognition of the State of Palestine within a two-state solution."

The far-left New Democratic Party also urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately recognize a Palestinian state on the grounds that Canada should not wait any longer, since the Conservative party, which opposes the recognition of a Palestinian state, may win in the next elections.

Shimon Fogel, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), condemned the move and stated, "This reckless move undermines peace and jeopardizes Israel’s security. Without negotiations, how can we be certain that a future Palestinian state would commit to peace, security, and coexistence with Israel? Immediate recognition, without these guarantees, not only threatens Israel's security but also rewards groups like Hamas that choose terrorism over peaceful negotiations."

“The division within Palestinian leadership – where a weak government holds control in the West Bank and Hamas, a recognized terrorist organization, dominates Gaza – raises critical concerns about who would represent the Palestinian state. This uncertainty is compounded by unresolved major final status issues such as refugees, borders, and the status of Jerusalem, along with a myriad of practical matters like water rights, the electricity grid, and control of airspace. Without negotiations, these issues remain unaddressed, threatening both Israel's security and the stability of a future Palestinian state," Fogel said.

He added, “The Liberal motion appears to prioritize political theatre over meaningful contributions to advancing peace. It rewards Hamas for its violent, unprovoked attack on Israel just last October and sends a dangerous message that terrorism can be an acceptable route to political gain. It also appears to be a cynical exercise for votes."

"We deeply appreciate Conservative Foreign Affairs Critic Michael Chong’s efforts to ensure that any recognition of a Palestinian state be conditioned on negotiations with Israel. While his amendments were defeated, they provided a vital, balanced approach.

“We firmly believe that recognizing a Palestinian state without direct negotiations with Israel will undermine the prospects for lasting peace. This shift reflects Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly's abandonment of a long-standing policy, upheld by both Liberal and Conservative governments for decades, which required peace negotiations as a precondition for Palestinian statehood.

“It is especially alarming that much of the study is scheduled to take place during the Jewish High Holidays, effectively excluding the participation of Jewish community representatives at a crucial time for engagement,” Fogel said.