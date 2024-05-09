Canada’s House of Commons on Wednesday voted unanimously in support of a motion to add Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps to an official list of terrorist organizations, CBC reported.

The motion came from a House justice committee report that, among other things, called on the government to designate the IRGC as a terrorist entity in Canada.

MPs voted 327 to 0 to accept the report, according to the CBC.

The Canadian government has been facing mounting pressure to declare the IRGC a terrorist group under the Criminal Code. The pressure has grown since Iran launched its drone and missile attack on Israel last month.

Families of the victims of Flight PS752 have been calling on the government to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization for years. PS752 was shot down by the IRGC shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people onboard, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

The report does not impose any binding obligation on the government.

The Liberals also voted in favor of a similar motion in 2018, noted CBC.

In the past, the Canadian government has argued that such a listing would be a blunt-force approach that could affect low-level people who were forced to serve in the paramilitary force.