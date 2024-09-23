The IDF brought several bodies of Hamas terrorists who were killed during combat operations in the Gaza Strip to Israel to investigate if one of them was Hamas leader and October 7 massacre mastermind Yahya Sinwar, Channel 12 News reported.

The test results showed that none of the bodies examined were Sinwar.

On Sunday night, Kan News reported that Israel is examining the possibility that Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar was killed as a result of an IDF airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, there is no intelligence supporting such a report, and there is a disagreement between defense officials about whether the October 7th mastermind was again just cut off from his communications or was indeed eliminated.

Earlier Monday, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari responded to a question on the rumors of the Hamas leader's death.

"I cannot confirm, and cannot deny" the reports, Hagari stressed. "I do not have information that he is dead."