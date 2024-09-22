Israel is examining the possibility that Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar was killed as a result of an IDF airstrike on the Gaza Strip, Kan News reported.

According to the report, there is no intelligence supporting such a report, and there is a disagreement between defense officials about whether the October 7th mastermind was again just cut off from his communications or was indeed eliminated.

Last week, Al Jazeera reported that Sinwar sent a letter to the leader of the Houthi rebel group congratulating him on the missile launch at Israel.

A few days earlier, it was reported that the Hamas leader had sent a letter to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in July after Ismail Haniyeh was eliminated.

According to Hezbollah, in his letter, Sinwar thanked Nasrallah for expressing his condolences on Haniyeh's death and emphasized that Hamas will continue to adhere to the Axis of Resistance against Israel.