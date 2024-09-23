Yahya Sinwar
Yahya SinwarReuters

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Monday morning responded to a question regarding whether Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is still alive.

The question came during the short question-and-answer session following Hagari's warning to Lebanese citizens; in it, the questioner asked whether Sinwar had been killed in a recent IDF airstrike.

"I cannot confirm, and cannot deny" the reports, Hagari stressed. "I do not have information that he is dead."

Related articles:

On Sunday night, Kan News reported that Israel is examining the possibility that Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar was killed as a result of an IDF airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, there is no intelligence supporting such a report, and there is a disagreement between defense officials about whether the October 7th mastermind was again just cut off from his communications or was indeed eliminated.