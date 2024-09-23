IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Monday morning responded to a question regarding whether Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is still alive.

The question came during the short question-and-answer session following Hagari's warning to Lebanese citizens; in it, the questioner asked whether Sinwar had been killed in a recent IDF airstrike.

"I cannot confirm, and cannot deny" the reports, Hagari stressed. "I do not have information that he is dead."

On Sunday night, Kan News reported that Israel is examining the possibility that Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar was killed as a result of an IDF airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, there is no intelligence supporting such a report, and there is a disagreement between defense officials about whether the October 7th mastermind was again just cut off from his communications or was indeed eliminated.