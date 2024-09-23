With the direction of IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, the IAF on Sunday night conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center in the central Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the “Khaled ibn al-Walid” School, was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence information.

“This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel,” said the IDF.

Hamas regularly uses civilian buildings to fire rockets towards Israel and plan attacks against Israelis.

On Sunday afternoon, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip. The terrorists were operating from within a compound that previously served as the “Kafr Qasem” School.

In late August, the IDF struck a Hamas command and control center embedded within a compound that previously served as the “Jaafer Ali Bin Abu Taleb” School in the area of Zeitoun.

The IDF said Hamas used the compound to store large quantities of weapons and conduct terrorist activities in the area.