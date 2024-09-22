\nA short while ago, following the direction of IDF, ISA, and Southern Command intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip. The terrorists were operating from within a compound that previously served as the 'Kafr Qasem' School.\n\nPrior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to uninvolved civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information.\n\n"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to act against terrorist organizations that use schools and civilian institutions as shelter," the IDF stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n