With just over a week left until the start of a new school year, the IDF on Friday struck a Hamas command and control center embedded within a Gaza school.

"With the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on a Hamas command and control center embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Jaafer Ali Bin Abu Taleb' School in the area of Zeitoun," the IDF confirmed.

"Hamas used the compound to store large quantities of weapons and conduct terrorist activities in the area."

The IDF stressed, "Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law and operates from within civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, brutally exploiting the Gazan civilian population for its terrorist activities. The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in defense of the State of Israel."