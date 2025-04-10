Six individuals were killed on Thursday when a helicopter plunged into the Hudson River near Manhattan, according to a report from The Associated Press, which citing an unnamed source.

Emergency responders were dispatched after a report was received at 3:17 p.m. regarding a downed helicopter in the river, the New York City Fire Department confirmed.

Footage circulating on social media depicted the aircraft overturned and nearly completely submerged in the water. First responders were seen deploying multiple rescue boats to the scene, working to reach the site of the crash.

The incident occurred near the Manhattan shoreline, adjacent to a maintenance pier connected to one of the ventilation structures for the Holland Tunnel. Numerous fire engines and emergency vehicles were observed positioned along nearby streets, their lights flashing as rescue efforts continued.

The airspace above Manhattan is commonly trafficked by a mix of private, commercial, and sightseeing helicopters. Several helipads serve as departure points for flights catering to business professionals and tourists traveling across the New York City area.

Authorities have yet to release additional details about the cause of the crash or the identities of the victims.