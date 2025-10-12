Five people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon following a helicopter crash in Huntington Beach, California.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the incident occurred near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street, prompting an emergency response from both the Huntington Beach Police Department and Fire Department.

A police statement on social media said that two individuals were pulled from the helicopter wreckage, while three others sustained injuries on the street. The crash site was located adjacent to a seaside hotel, where the aircraft reportedly struck palm trees before coming to a halt.

Footage posted online captured the helicopter veering dangerously close to a building before spinning out of control and plunging nose-first into the road or sidewalk at the edge of the beach.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash. Pacific Coast Highway was closed between Beach Boulevard and Huntington Street, with police urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.