Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, submitted a letter of complaint to the President of the Security Council, demanding a condemnation of the Houthis following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen, which resulted in the central train station in the city of Modi’in being damaged.

The Ambassador stated, "On September 15, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile from Yemen, which was aimed towards the center of Israel. As a result, the central train station in the city of Modi'in was damaged and civilian lives were endangered. The Houthis claimed responsibility for this attack and publicly vowed to continue carrying out such strikes against Israel."

Ambassador Danon also said, "Since October 7, the Houthis have launched hundreds of missiles and UAVs towards Israel. These attacks, supported by Iran, are part of a broader campaign to destabilize the region and threaten international peace, in cooperation with Hamas."

He noted that "in the early hours of July 19, 2024, a Houthi explosive UAV, supplied by Iran, entered Israeli airspace and detonated in a residential area in the city of Tel-Aviv, killing an Israeli civilian, wounding 10 others and causing substantial damage to civilian property."

Ambassador Danon concluded with a demand, "It is time for the Security Council to respond directly to the aggression of Iran and the Houthis. I call on the Security Council to condemn the Houthis’ illegal activities and Iran’s involvement in supporting and equipping them in violation of Security Council resolutions."