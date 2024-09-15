Sirens were heard on Sunday morning, around 6:35 a.m., in the Gush Dan region and the Lowlands. Local residents reported hearing explosions.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, a surface-to-surface missile which was fired from Yemen was identified crossing into central Israel. The missile fell in an open area.

The IDF said that the explosive sounds heard in the last few minutes are from the interceptors. The result of the interception is under review.

Magen David Adom reported that no calls about injuries were received after the sirens in central Israel.