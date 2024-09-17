MKs from the haredi Degel Hatorah faction on Monday night met with Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando to discuss possibilities for a Draft Law, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Degel Hatorah is part of the United Torah Judaism party; it traditionally runs alongside the hasidic Agudat Yisrael faction.

Attending the meeting with Rabbi Lando were MKs Moshe Gafni, Uri Maklev, and Yakov Asher.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the meeting lasted nearly an hour, and touched as well on the recent reports regarding plans to expand the coalition.

Rabbi Lando asked questions about the issue, and what it might mean for the attempts to pass the Draft law, and received a detailed report from the MKs. Later, the conversation turned to the Temple Mount.

Rabbi Lando expressed hope that the weakening of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir following the entry of Gideon Sa'ar's party into the coalition will also lead to the continuation of the current status quo on the Temple Mount.

On Monday, reports said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to replace Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with MK Gideon Sa'ar, upon Sa'ar's expected agreement to join the government.

Gallant has refused to support the proposed Draft Law, insisting that it receive support from MK Benny Gantz as well as from the coalition parties.

A source in United Torah Judaism explained: "Gallant is the obstacle to all agreement on the Draft [Law] issue. He, with his political motivations, is preventing us from reaching an agreed-upon law and is even preventing the defense echelon from being able to work with a law that MK [Yuli] Edelstein is working to advance right now."

"If Gallant is fired and Sa'ar takes his place, we will be able to reach an agreed-upon law which will stop all of the decrees against the haredi community and the Torah world."

A source in Agudat Yisrael stressed, "In these days, we have clarified to Netanyahu that without a solution for the draft issue, the budget will not pass. The message was duly received by the Prime Minister's ears, and he has begun acting on the matter. Otherwise, he will not have a government."

The haredi parties also explained that in addition to aiding the passage of the Draft Law, Sa'ar's entry into the government will aid the passage of other laws as well.

"Today, Itamar Ben Gvir is jamming the issues important to haredim, such as the Rabbis Law. In a situation where Sa'ar is in the coalition, Ben Gvir's journey of extortion will end, and we will be able to pass the laws which are important to us."