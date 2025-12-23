The draft law currently being debated in the Knesset is deepening tensions within the factions of United Torah Judaism. A source in Agudat Israel accused Degel HaTorah of promoting legislation that, according to him, would impose sanctions on Torah students.

“Where have we seen a haredi party advocating a law that imposes draft quotas on young haredim while punishing Torah students?” he asked in an interview with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva. “At the crucial moment, I want them to refrain from raising their hand in support of this law in the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee,” he added.

Degel HaTorah responded sharply, pointing to the growing number of arrests of yeshiva students, which he said is creating chaos within the haredi community.

“I am surprised at Agudat Israel for burying their heads in the sand and ignoring their constituents,” a Degel HaTorah source told Arutz Sheva. “Yeshiva students are being arrested almost every night. This will continue until a conscription law is passed.”

He added, “If they have another solution to stop these arrests, they are more than welcome to propose it. But since they do not, there is nothing left but to criticize.”

The source emphasized that Degel HaTorah’s actions are guided by religious authority: “Every step we take is in consultation with the leadership of the Degel HaTorah Council of Torah Scholars. They instructed us to resign from coalition positions and are actively overseeing the enactment of this law.

“Criticizing the decisions of the Degel HaTorah Torah Scholars is, at best, naïve and, at worst, brazen. At the very least, they should remain silent,” he concluded.