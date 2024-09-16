Gideon Sa'ar is on the verge of joining the government: Sa'ar's advisors and Netanyahu's advisors have been holding intense talks in the last day, including through the night.

Sa'ar hopes to get the defense portfolio and that is what the main talks between him and Netanyahu are about.

Channel 12 News reported that all members of the New Hope party are expected to receive positions in the government. Ze'ev Elkin will be the minister responsible for the Tkuma Administration in the north and south, and will receive an additional portfolio from Shas – possibly the Ministry of Health. MK Sharren Haskel is due to get the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Michal Buskila will head a Knesset committee.

In addition to guaranteed slots, Sa'ar is also asking for positions for his cronies in Likud institutions, including returning to the Likud Center, after they were expelled from it.

The Prime Minister's office responded that they deny any publications on the subject. Sa’ar’s office stated: "There is nothing new on the matter."

The office of the chairman of the National Unity party added that "there were no negotiations on the draft law between Sa'ar or anyone on his behalf and the haredi parties, or any other party. MK Sa'ar's position was and remains that any legislation should be based on the needs of the IDF and coordinated with the security establishment."

Kan News reported that Netanyahu has finally decided to fire Gallant and the move could be implemented within a short time. However, the Likud is considering another option, in the event that Gallant is not removed from his position and Sa'ar receives the foreign ministry, while Israel Katz is compensated with another portfolio.

The possibility of moving Galant while Katz and Sa’ar are rotating in the defense and foreign ministries was also considered. It is still not clear if the chairman of the New Hope party will agree to this.

Likud sources say that as soon as Netanyahu decides to fire Galant, Sa'ar will be ready to enter the government immediately. Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who has a good relationship with both Sa'ar and Netanyahu, is leading the contacts between the parties.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir responded to reports of talks to add Gideon Sa'ar to the government, stating that "For many months I have been calling on Prime Minister Netanyahu to fire Galant, and the time has come to do so immediately. We need a decision in the north and Gallant is not the right person to lead it."

The chairman of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, was careful not to attack his former partner Gideon Sa'ar and focused on the prime minister. "Instead of the Prime Minister of Israel being busy with defeating Hamas, bring the hostages back home, fighting Hezbollah and returning the residents of the north safely to their homes – he is busy with despised political games and considering the replacement of the Minister of Defense before a massive offensive in the north. This indicates poor judgment and distorted priorities."

Chairman of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, MK Avigdor Liberman, said that "the musical chairs in the Netanyahu government will not improve the security situation or the economic situation of Israel. It will not lead to the release of the hostages and it will not return the residents of the north to their homes.

It is clear to everyone that the purpose of the move is politics and not security. It is intended to pass the evasion law and please Netanyahu's natural partners – Shas and United Torah Judaism," Liberman said.

Chairman of the Democratic Party, Yair Golan, actually chose to lash out at Sa’ar. "Gideon, unflattering polls are not a reason to throw all your values ​​aside. For years you have been preaching how corrupt Netanyahu is and is acting from personal motives – if you join the government you will become exactly who you have been preaching against. Those who do not want elections, know exactly why. When they take place and the public kicks out the defaulting government, we will be there as a clean and applaudable alternative, that does not replace values ​​with jobs for all."