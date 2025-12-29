A petition submitted to Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday is claiming that the State enforces the Draft Law in a selective and discriminatory manner.

The petition, filed by the "Emet Leyaakov" organization against the State of Israel, the Attorney General, and the IDF, centers on one main claim: only haredi individuals are being summoned for military service, while other population groups are effectively exempt.

According to the petition, "The State uses enforcement measures, arrests, and severe economic sanctions almost exclusively against young people from the haredi community, while completely avoiding the enforcement of the enlistment obligation towards other population groups - Israeli Arabs, people of other religions, and conscientious objectors - without any legal basis."

The petitioners also referred to the Supreme Court's own ruling, which states that the IDF does not have the authority to determine who will serve and who will not without primary legislation on the matter.

"The continued sending of draft orders to only one sector constitutes a blatant violation of the principle of equality," they argue.

A significant part of the petition is dedicated to attacking the economic sanctions imposed on the haredi community. The petitioners argue that these measures - including the denial of education budgets, cancellation of daycare subsidies, and reduction of National Insurance Institute discounts - constitute collective punishment not grounded in law.

The petition stresses, "All this is done without a conviction, without individual examination, and while harming innocent citizens." According to the petitioners, the sanctions mainly affect children and working women and are carried out without any legal process.

The petition also rejects the State's claims that there are security obstacles to drafting other populations.

"Citizens from these populations are effectively integrated into sensitive roles in the police and healthcare system," the petition asserts, "and even if there is an obstacle regarding military service, they can be required to perform National Service - unlike the haredi community, which contributes nine years of study."

The petitioners are demanding that the Supreme Court to order the immediate cancellation of all economic sanctions, the return of the collected funds, and the cancellation of the draft orders sent "in a discriminatory manner." They also demand the establishment of a uniform mechanism applicable to all citizens and the recognition of Torah study as a significant civic contribution.

"We call on the court to uphold the rule of law and prevent selective enforcement," the petition concludes. "Duties and rights must be applied equally to all citizens - regardless of religion, nationality, or worldview."