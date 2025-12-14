Shas leader Aryeh Deri is demanding a significant presence of coalition members, especially Likud MKs, in the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee discussions on the Draft Law.

According to Kan News, Deri believes that the presence of coalition members will help strengthen support for the law, especially in light of growing opposition from the coalition, especially from non-haredi MKs.

A Committee source mentioned that most coalition members who are not haredi prefer to avoid participating in the Draft Law discussions, fearing it will "soil" their political standing. In fact, some feel that the issue is too sensitive, leading them to avoid attending the discussions.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with MKs from United Torah Judaism to advance the Draft Law. At the same time, he met with Minister Ofir Sofer from Religious Zionism, who declared he would oppose the law.

Netanyahu emphasized to the MKs that "holding elections at this time would be a mistake," adding, "The Draft Law needs to be explained to the public, and I believe there will be no more than two or three opponents from the coalition in the end."