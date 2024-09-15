Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a special discussion that he held last Thursday, "We are heading towards a broad campaign of one intensity or another."

Netanyahu's instruction was given during a security-strategic discussion with the participation of the heads of the defense establishment and ministers Yoav Gallant, Israel Katz, Bezalel Smotrich and Ron Dermer.

On Monday, the Cabinet is expected to meet to discuss the northern front.

The heads of the defense establishment also claimed during Thursday’s discussion that a diplomatic settlement alone will not bring the residents of the north back home. Channel 13 News quoted a senior associate of Netanyahu as stressing that no date has been set for the military move, but it is a matter of anywhere from weeks to a few months.

At the same time, defense officials believe that the expansion of the war in the north will require a reduction of the military presence in Gaza.

Amit Sofer, head of the Merom HaGalil Regional Council, said in response to the report, "After almost a year of fighting in the north, we hear for the first time that the Prime Minister wants to expand the attacks in Lebanon. We support any formula that will bring security to the north, bring back the residents and keep the terrorists away from the border line. I believe that only crushing the enemy will bring such quiet. Now we also want to see actions and not just words."

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's deputy, Naim Qassem, said on Saturday that "there is no plan to initiate a war, but the expansion of aggression on the part of Israel will be met with a response."

He added, "If there is a war - there will be enormous damage to Israel and Lebanon."

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Saturday that the IAF struck a military structure in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating and an additional military structure in the area of Blida in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, IDF artillery struck in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

Also on Saturday, the IAF struck a launcher from which projectiles were fired toward the Galilee area.

The IAF also struck the launcher from which projectiles were fired overnight toward the Upper Galilee area, alongside a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Kfar Remen in southern Lebanon.