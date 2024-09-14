Earlier on Saturday, the IAF struck a military structure in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating and an additional military structure in the area of Blida in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, IDF artillery struck in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel," an IDF statement read.

Also on Saturday, the IAF struck a launcher from which projectiles were fired toward the Galilee area.

The IAF also struck the launcher from which projectiles were fired overnight toward the Upper Galilee area, alongside a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Kfar Remen in southern Lebanon.