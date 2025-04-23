תיעוד: חיסול מחבלים בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF continues its campaign to prevent the reestablishment of Hezbollah, including conducting strikes against targets involved in efforts to rebuild the terrorist organization, as well as terrorists violating the understandings and engaging in terrorist activities that pose a threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.

Since the beginning of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, more than 140 terrorists who posed a threat have been eliminated across Lebanon.

Over the past week, dozens of IAF aircraft operated under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate and Northern Command, carrying out precise eliminations of nine terrorists advancing terror activity across Lebanon. The most prominent among them was the deputy commander of Hezbollah’s 4400th Unit, terrorist Hussein Ali Nasr, who was working to rebuild the military capabilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

In addition, several other terrorists were eliminated. Yesterday (Tuesday), a terrorist from the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organisation, Hussein Izzat Mohammad Atwi, was eliminated. Over the past week, several terrorists from the Radwan Force, including cell commanders and additional terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organization, were also eliminated.

More than 40 Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and weapons assets in southern Lebanon were also struck, as they posed a threat and constituted a violation of the terms of the agreement.

IDF troops under the Northern Command continue their mission to defend the communities of the Galilee and will persist in operating to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens, while preventing the reestablishment of the Hezbollah terror organization.