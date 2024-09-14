A total of 55 rockets were fired towards northern Israel in multiple barrages on Saturday morning.

Fires broke out in multiple locations in the Upper Galilee, after rockets hit during the two main barrages. The rockets also triggered sirens in locations near the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee), and footage shows a line of mushroom clouds rising after rockets exploded in the area.

The first sirens sounded around 6:00a.m., near Gornot Hagalil and in Shtula. Following the siren that sounded in the area of Gornot Hagalil, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon. No injuries were reported. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.

The siren in Shtula was was determined to be a false identification. An hour and a half later, sirens in Dovev and Yiftah were also determined to be false identifications.

Around 9:00a.m., sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee. The IDF later reported: "Following the sirens that sounded between 8:59 and 9:01 in the Upper Galilee area, approximately 35 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, with the majority falling in open areas. No injuries were reported."

Following the sirens that sounded at 8:17 in Tzfat and other communities in the Galilee area, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

Sirens sounding in Avivim were determined later to be a false alarm.

The Tzfat municipality called on residents to remain in protected areas, saying, "We are still in the midst of the incident; listen closely and follow instructions. Many interceptions are taking place in the area. There is a risk of rockets and intercept parts falling."

Police later reported that they were called to multiple sites where weapons parts had fallen in open areas in northern Israel.

Around 9:35a.m., an IDF spokesperson said that 35 launches crossing into Israel from Lebanon had been identified in the barrage on the Upper Galilee. "Some of them were intercepted, and most fell in open areas. No one was injured," the IDF said.

Also on Saturday morning, the IAF struck the launcher from which projectiles were fired toward the Galilee area.

Additionally, earlier on Saturday, the IAF struck the launcher from which projectiles were fired overnight toward the Upper Galilee area, alongside a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Kfar Remen in southern Lebanon.

In addition, IDF artillery struck in several areas in southern Lebanon.