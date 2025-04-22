The IDF confirmed on Tuesday that the IAF struck in the area of Haret en Naameh in Lebanon and eliminated Hussein Izzat Mohammad Atwi, a significant terrorist in the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization, who is also affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization in Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the terrorist was involved in planning and advancing terrorist activity from Lebanon into Israeli territory, in order to attack IDF soldiers on the northern border.

Over the years, he carried out rocket attacks, coordinated terrorist infrastructure on the northern front, and advanced attempts to infiltrate into Israeli territory.

In addition, he was responsible for directing terrorist attacks against Israelis around the world.

The terrorist operated within the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization and in coordination with Hamas in Lebanon.