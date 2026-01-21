Jewish comedian, musician, and podcaster Ami Kozak joined Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the broadcast stand during the IAC National Summit in Florida, offering his perspective on the Israel-American Council, US politics, and the rise of antisemitism on the political right.

Asked about the IAC as a framework bringing together Israelis living in the US and Americans connected to Israel, Kozak opened with humor, quipping that the summit could be described as a gathering centered on “dual loyalty." Moving quickly to a more serious point, he said the conference reflects aligned values and the importance of addressing shared challenges from both Israeli and American perspectives.

“I think the values are aligned," Kozak said, adding that it is essential to understand “both experiences, the Israeli side and the American side," in order to deal with contemporary issues.

When asked what President Trump might have said had he attended the summit, Kozak responded with a lighthearted impersonation, portraying the President as expressing affection for the IAC, conferences, and what he jokingly described as the Jewish tendency to gather, talk, and “schmooze."

The discussion then turned more serious, focusing on President Trump’s current term. Kozak said it can sometimes be difficult to separate Trump the individual from the broader political climate surrounding him, but argued that the President has largely followed through on his stated principles.

“He has really held the line on principle and on the ways that he said he would govern," Kozak said. He emphasized Trump’s support for Israel, stating that it has gone beyond rhetoric to include concrete actions. Kozak also noted that, in his view, Trump has resisted antisemitic trends emerging from within segments of the political right.

Addressing what he described as a growing “woke right" phenomenon, Kozak urged discernment. He said the trend includes different types of actors, ranging from openly ideological antisemites to figures driven by opportunism or audience capture, as well as those who spread confusion by reviving long-debunked conspiracy theories.

According to Kozak, some younger audiences are drawn into these ideas less out of conviction and more as a form of provocation. He suggested that, as the cultural dominance of the far left has weakened, certain individuals have sought a new outlet for controversy, sometimes turning to antisemitism.

Asked specifically about Tucker Carlson and the confusion surrounding his positions, Kozak said that ambiguity itself is a tactic. He argued that Carlson’s tendency to make evasive or contradictory statements creates uncertainty that leaves audiences unsure what to believe.

“The confusion that he traffics in creates a demoralizing effect," Kozak said, adding that if people feel confused, “then what he’s doing is working."

On how to confront these trends, Kozak said the response should be rooted in truth and integrity. He explained that humor and ridicule can be effective tools, particularly in exposing patterns of behavior and underlying motives.

“I use my weapons at my disposal," he said, stressing the importance of maintaining integrity regardless of popularity. Kozak noted that even some audiences associated with far-right figures respond to his work, arguing that humor can break through ideological barriers.

“You can try to debate topics and points of view," he said, “but if something is funny, in a way, it’s true."

Kozak concluded by acknowledging that standing on principle may come with short-term costs, but said he believes it leads to long-term gains.